South Staircase Sampdoria: «But what about Ferrero? Nothing to say?”

Sampdoria-Spezia, Saturday 22 April, the match is interrupted for 7 minutes during which torches are thrown onto the pitch from the South Staircase.

It is a gesture of protest, aimed at raising attention to what is happening at Sampdoria. The usual criminal Massimo Ferrero, the Garrone Mondini family (WE REMEMBER that it was they who gave him Sampdoria, for personal gain), local institutions but also the FIGC and Lega Calcio are brought into play from the same steps. In our opinion, the latter are accused of having done nothing to prevent the Sampdoria club from falling into bankruptcy.

We will meet our destiny head on, whatever it is. What we don’t accept are teasing. What is happening has already been seen in Parma, Fiorentina, Naples and Catania. You give them football palaces, all strong and beautiful, you screamed “NEVER AGAIN! WE WILL SURVEILL!!”. Now, we’re in the shit, alone. The “phenomena” that govern football have disappeared.

The day after Sampdoria-Spezia, with all the media talking about the protest, defined by them as legitimate (and the press, with us, has never been tender), the Football League decides to move, to intervene. As? By sending the Sampdoria company and the Genoa Police Headquarters a letter asking them to take measures towards the Sampdoria fans, or towards the very people who are suffering this shameful situation.

These are the characters in Lega Calcio, this is the thickness of the people behind the desks in Via I. Rosellini 4, Milan. People who don’t give a damn about football and real fans. Lying, false people who are only interested in money, profit, margins, “revenues” (as you like to say). You immediately had something to say about us. But on Ferrero? On the situation of Sampdoria? About the fact that a Serie A club, known throughout the world, is being held hostage by a criminal, nothing? Nothing to say?

LEGA FOOTBALL YOU SUCK US

La Sud, UC Sampdoria