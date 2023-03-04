Carlos Alcaraz’s goal was his second for Southampton having joined from Racing Club in January

Southampton moved to within a point of Premier League safety after beating fellow strugglers Leicester City and increasing the pressure on their manager Brendan Rodgers.

Carlos Alcaraz gave Southampton the lead after 35 minutes, firing an effort past Leicester keeper Danny Ward.

Three minutes earlier, Ward had saved Saints captain James Ward-Prowse’s penalty after Timothy Castagne blocked a cross with his arm in the area.

Leicester’s Harry Souttar should have levelled the match in injury time but could only head the ball against the crossbar after Southampton keeper Gavin Bazunu was beaten by a James Maddison cross.

Southampton’s victory was just their second at home in the league this season and moved them off the foot of the table into 19th, one point behind 17th-placed Leeds and a position of safety.

Leicester could have gone as high as 12th with a win, but instead remain 15th, three points clear of the drop zone.

Saints off bottom with rare home win

Southampton came into their fixture at St Mary’s off the back of a dismal loss to League Two Grimsby Town in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday and were aiming to avoid a club record sixth straight home defeat.

With supporters still reeling from Ward-Prowse’s penalty failure, Che Adams played through Alcaraz, who beat both the offside trap and Leicester keeper Ward with a driven shot into the bottom right corner.

It was the Argentine’s second goal for Southampton since joining from Racing Club in January and he received a standing ovation from the home fans when he limped off with a knock after 50 minutes.

Ruben Selles’ side held on for just a sixth league victory of the season, creating little in the second half as they dropped back and defended resolutely.

The result boosted their survival chances with the hosts hoping to become the first side to beat the drop having been bottom of the Premier League on 1 March since Leicester in 2015.

Southampton Squad number31Player nameBazunu Squad number3Player nameMaitland-Niles Squad number35Player nameBednarek Squad number37Player nameBella-Kotchap Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse Squad number45Player nameStreet Squad number32Player nameWalcott Squad number26Player namealcaraz Squad number20Player nameSuleman Squad number10Player nameAdams Squad number9Player nameA Armstrong Squad number17Player nameS Armstrong Squad number18Player nameMara Squad number24Player nameElyounoussi Leicester City Squad number1Player nameWard Squad number21Player nameRicardo Pereira Squad number15Player nameSouttar Squad number3Player nameField Squad number27Player nameChestnuts Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-Hall Squad number24Player nameMendy Squad number37Player nametete Squad number10Player nameMaddison Squad number7Player nameBarnes Squad number14Player nameIheanacho Squad number9Player nameVardy Squad number25Player namePatience Squad number26Player nameTalking

Line-ups Southampton Formation 4-2-3-1 31Bazunu 3Maitland-Niles35Bednarek37Bella-Kotchap2Walker-Peters 8Ward-Prowse45Street 32Walcott26alcaraz20Suleman 10Adams 31 Bazunu

3 Maitland-Niles

35 Bednarek

37 Bella-Kotchap

2 Walker-Peters

8 Ward-Prowse Booked at 90mins

45 Street

32 Walcott Substituted for A Armstrong at 63′ minutes Booked at 77mins

26 alcaraz Booked at 21mins Substituted for Elyounoussi at 50′ minutes

20 Suleman Substituted for S Armstrong at 80′ minutes

10 Adams Booked at 62mins Substituted for Mara at 63′ minutes Substitutes 9 A Armstrong

12 Onuachu

13 Caballero

15 Perraud

17 S Armstrong

18 Mara

19 Day after day

22 Salisu

24 Elyounoussi Leicester Formation 4-2-3-1 1Ward 21Ricardo Pereira15Souttar3Field27Chestnuts 22Dewsbury-Hall24Mendy 37tete10Maddison7Barnes 14Iheanacho 1 Ward

21 Ricardo Pereira

15 Souttar

3 Field

27 Chestnuts

22 Dewsbury-Hall

24 Mendy Substituted for Patience at 68′ minutes

37 tete Substituted for Vardy at 68′ minutes

10 Maddison Booked at 45mins

7 Barnes Booked at 43mins Substituted for Talking at 45′ minutes

14 Iheanacho Substitutes 4 Soyuncu

9 Vardy

18 Amartey

20 Click

25 Patience

26 Talk

31 Iversen

33 Thomas

42 Soumare Referee: Robert Jones Attendance: 30,139 Live Text Match ends, Southampton 1, Leicester City 0. Second Half ends, Southampton 1, Leicester City 0. Harry Souttar (Leicester City) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross following a corner. Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Armel Bella-Kotchap. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing. Foul by James Ward-Prowse (Southampton). Offside, Leicester City. Harry Souttar tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside. Foul by Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City). Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Attempt missed. Sékou Mara (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse. Attempt missed. Wout Faes (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross following a corner. Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Armel Bella-Kotchap. Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Wout Faes. Substitution, Southampton. Stuart Armstrong replaces Kamaldeen Sulemana. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing. Foul by Adam Armstrong (Southampton). Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing. Foul by Roméo Lavia (Southampton).