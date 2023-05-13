Southampton must be relegated from Premier League

After eleven years in the top flight, Southampton FC are the first to be relegated from the English Premier League. Coach Ruben Selles’ team lost 2-0 (0-0) to Fulham FC on Saturday and, mathematically speaking, can no longer escape from the relegation zone in their two remaining games.

The Brazilian Carlos Vinicius (48th minute) and the Serb Aleksandar Mitrovic (72nd) sealed the relegation of the Saints, who were looked after by Ralph Hasenhüttl until November 2022 and have been permanent guests in the Premier League since 2012.

Man United stays the course

Manchester United, on the other hand, is still on course for the Champions League. The English record champions secured fourth place in the Premier League table with a 2-0 (1-0) win at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers. With three games remaining, ManUnited are four points ahead of Liverpool FC.

Anthony Martial (32nd) and Alejandro Garnacho (90th + 4) ensured the success of the “Red Devils”, where Marcel Sabitzer was injured. United drew level on points with third-placed Newcastle United, who had previously drawn 2-2 (1-1) at relegation candidates Leeds United and Maximilian Wöber.

Chelsea continue to disappoint

The disappointing season continued for Chelsea. The Londoners had to settle for a 2-2 (0-1) win against promoted Nottingham Forest at home. Two goals from Raheem Sterling (51st/58th) were not enough for the “Blues” because Taiwo Awoniyi also scored twice (13th/62nd). Chelsea is still eleventh in the table.

