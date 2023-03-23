news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, MARCH 22 – “We don’t need proof of self-confidence. We know the past of this national team but we know that it doesn’t matter for tomorrow, you need humility to work very well and win”. Coach Gareth Southgate motivates his England team for the match against Italy, which opens the Euro 2024 qualifying group. do it continuously even today. I remember that we haven’t won here since 1961 and this makes the match even more of a great challenge for our national team. I know that Italy didn’t go to the World Cup but they have extraordinary players and it will be a very good match.” .



England, on the other hand, played the World Cup in Qatar but surrendered in the quarter-finals against France: “A disappointment – explains Southgate – which represents a strong motivation.



We took the positive things from that match despite the final knockout. Now we know that we can be competitive with strong teams and for this we want to win to start qualifying for the European Championships well”. One of the stimuli on the pitch for the English will also be Kane’s sprint who is on 53 goals he has reached Rooney in the top scorers chart, so he aims to score to become the new English record holder: “Kane – explained the British coach – has already digested the disappointment of the World Cup. I see him ready to return to the field to show what the magic of the English national team is made of”.



The eve is also made of tension that Southgate hopes will not materialize: “All the English fans – he said – can’t wait to experience Naples to the fullest. I’m happy to come and play in the city that loves football, I remember Careca and Maradona from when Napoli won the championships. It is a city with a very rich football history and today’s Napoli flies, it is a fantastic team that wins the championship and is in contention for the final victory in the Champion’s We therefore ask the fans to be good tourists and respect the local culture and hope there are no problems.



