Home Sports Southgate stays on! Leading England to the Euro 2024 | Goal.com China
Sports

Southgate stays on! Leading England to the Euro 2024 | Goal.com China

by admin
Southgate stays on! Leading England to the Euro 2024 | Goal.com China

Three Lions coach Southgate will continue to stay in office and will lead the team to the next major competition.

Before this World Cup, England is definitely one of the most popular teams to win the championship. However, under the leadership of the 52-year-old Southgate, England once again fell to the quarter-finals, unfortunately losing to the French national team and being eliminated. After some thinking, according to the Telegraph, Southgate has decided to continue as the head coach of the England team, and this decision will soon be notified to the FA.

According to reports, Southgate had originally planned to resign after the World Cup. He personally believes that the outside world has a lot of dissatisfaction with his work. The previous UEFA Nations League England also performed poorly. Of course, it was from then on that he had enough time at home in North Yorkshire, England, to think about where he was going next.

The FA very much hopes that Southgate can continue to coach England, and the official attitude has always been full support. Next, Southgate and assistant Steve Holland will continue to lead the Three Lions to compete in the European Cup in Germany in 2024.

If Southgate finally stays in office, the European Cup qualifier away to Italy on March 23 next year will be the day when the new England team will debut.

Getty Images

Harry kane & Gareth Southgate England 2022Getty

Gareth Southgate World Cup 2018Getty

Editor’s Choice

See also  Club Giovani Azzurri, Laura Picchio: "Important moment of growth and comparison"

You may also like

Martina Sconcerti’s pain: ‘Luckily we were able to...

Death Sconcerti, social dispute between Paola Ferrari and...

Dancing with the stars, Alex Di Giorgio’s father:...

Without goals and with too much nervousness: Roma...

Celtics-Magic, Nba quote: Tatum out, vittoria Orlando a...

In Doha, a night (and a World Cup)...

Giant in Alta Badia, Kranjec leads the first...

Mazzola-Rivera and that perpetual relay between two icons...

Al Khelaifi: “It’s PSG’s World Cup. And Messi...

Juve, who are Barbieri, Barrenechea and Riccio, starters...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy