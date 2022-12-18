Three Lions coach Southgate will continue to stay in office and will lead the team to the next major competition.

Before this World Cup, England is definitely one of the most popular teams to win the championship. However, under the leadership of the 52-year-old Southgate, England once again fell to the quarter-finals, unfortunately losing to the French national team and being eliminated. After some thinking, according to the Telegraph, Southgate has decided to continue as the head coach of the England team, and this decision will soon be notified to the FA.

According to reports, Southgate had originally planned to resign after the World Cup. He personally believes that the outside world has a lot of dissatisfaction with his work. The previous UEFA Nations League England also performed poorly. Of course, it was from then on that he had enough time at home in North Yorkshire, England, to think about where he was going next.

The FA very much hopes that Southgate can continue to coach England, and the official attitude has always been full support. Next, Southgate and assistant Steve Holland will continue to lead the Three Lions to compete in the European Cup in Germany in 2024.

If Southgate finally stays in office, the European Cup qualifier away to Italy on March 23 next year will be the day when the new England team will debut.

Getty Images

Getty

Getty