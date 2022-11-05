IVREA. Another podium for the colors of the Delfino di Ivrea fencing club. This time it is an individual bronze conquered by Francesco Campagna in the first round of the National Master Circuit staged on the days of the Ognissanti bridge in Ciserano, in the Bergamo area.

The 33-year-old spadista from Ivory Coast won the bronze medal in category 0 (24-39 years) at the end of a day that saw him as a protagonist from the very beginning. Francesco Campagna closes the qualifying round with authority: six wins out of as many attacks that place him as seeded number 5 in the knockout draw.

The path of the Spadista from Ivrea to the podium continues in the 32nd with the easy victory over the Friulian from Udine Federico Costaperaria 10-1. In the following round, 16th. overcomes the Milanese Zanin 10-9 and with the same score has the best, in the eighths, on the Pavia of Cus Matteo Beretta. In the quarter-finals the obstacle is represented by Edoardo Roviglione from Casale Monferrato, passed 10-5. In the semifinal the campaign of Campagna stops, which yields only one thrust (9-10) to Tahar Ben Amara from Cagliari, who in any case gives the third step of the podium to the Eporediese.

«The semi-final was a balanced match – said Campagna at the end of the match -. My opponent only overtook me in the last action. But I am satisfied to have started the national circuit with a podium ». Two other Ivrea competitions in Ciserano. In category 2 (50-59) Andrea Occleppo was 11th; in category 3 (60-69) Carlo Giulio finished 26th.