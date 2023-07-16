Spagnol new spiker for Avimecc Modica. Calendars announced

Marco Spagnol it’s the new one spiker dell’Avimecc Volley Modica.

Born in 2000, 200 centimeters tall, Spagnol arrives at the court of coach Distefano dalla Monge – Gerbaudo Savigliano and in Serie A3 he also played with Geetit Bologna. In the Emilian city he also played in Serie B with Volleyball Bologna and, again in Emilia, he wore the 4Torri Ferrara shirt. His first adventure in the cadet series, being originally from Montebelluna, was at Volley Treviso.

“That of Modica – explains Marco Spagnol – will certainly be a different experience for me from those I have had so far. I’ve never been so far from home and from my loved ones, however, it doesn’t scare me for the simple fact that they spoke well of both society and the environment that lives in the gym and the city in general. It will be a new life experience for me that I can’t wait to undertake. The fact that Modica is the only Sicilian team in the A3 series – he continues – doesn’t put pressure on me, on the contrary, it will give me that extra charge and I think it will be the same for my teammates”.

Meanwhile, Thursday afternoon, the Volleyball League has released the calendar of the series A3 for the 2023/2024 season, which will start on October 15th. For Avimecc Volley Modica the debut will be like last season at the “PalaRizza” against Lagonegro rebirth. The first away match of the season, however, will be at the home of Shedirpharma Sorrento of the former Fabrizio Garofolo, one of the most accredited teams for the final success. Another big match for the blue-and-whites on the eighth day, when Leo Shoes Casarano arrives at the “PalaRizza” and the following week, before the rest shift imposed by the calendar on the tenth day, Chillemi and his companions will be on stage on the Smartsystem Fano field. battleship” aiming for the leap to Serie A2. The last away game of the first round will see the blue-and-whites face Volleyball Macerata, the other big player in the Southern group, while the first leg will end on December 26 with the awaited home match at Omifer Palmi by former coach Giancarlo D’Amico.