Spahija: “I want to tell our club and the fans that we will come back stronger and better next year”

Coach Marigold Spahi after the defeat in game 4 against Banco di Sardegna Sassari.

“I want to congratulate Dinamo once again on their victory and qualification for the semi-final. I can’t say anything to the boys: we tried, we fought and we came close. In the end we didn’t do what was necessary to win the game. I’m proud of my players, we’ve done good and bad things. We have our limits, but we fought and tried until the end. I couldn’t be more proud of them. I arrived here three and a half months ago and as a coach I take full responsibility for that, I have to be better and I’m angry with myself. In any case, I want to tell our club and our fans that we will come back stronger and better next season.”

