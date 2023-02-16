Coach’s statement Spachia in the press room of the Taliecrio before leaving for Turin where Venice will face Virtus Bologna Virtus tomorrow at 18:00. Segafredo Bologna – Umana Reyer Venezia is the challenge between the top seeds number 2 and number 7 in the quarter-finals of the Frecciarossa Final Eight 2023.

“First of all I want to say that we must enter the field with the same attitude and the same hunger that we showed against Pesaro: it must be our DNA. Speaking of Virtus Bologna and coach Scariolo, with whom I practically shared my entire career being almost the same age, they are one of the best teams in Italy, if not the strongest. A match awaits us that we know will be very tough. We analyzed the championship match, which was very balanced, so we know very well that we’re going to face a very strong opponent. But we are Reyer, so we take the field to win all the games. We face this challenge with the spirit of going there to win, because, as I have already said, this must be our DNA: always trying, always having the attitude to win games, it doesn’t matter if you win or lose. I don’t think there is a single key to the game when you play against such a strong and versatile team: we certainly know what we want to do, in attack and in defence.”

What is the condition of Kandrick Ray and Jeff Brooks?

“Kendrick Ray will be in the twelve, while regarding Jeff Brooks we will evaluate day by day”