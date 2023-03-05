Coach Marigold Spahi thus commented the match at the PalaSerradimigni, in the post-match press conference.

“Congratulations to the coach and the Dinamo Sassari team for the great work they did and for the victory.

I don’t want to make excuses, it’s always my responsibility when the team loses. I’ve just started a job with this team and I’m trying to understand why the team, before me and with me, has so many ups and downs within the same match. Today from minus 10, to plus 10 and then minus 11 again: it’s really hard to understand why.

This team works hard, I believe in them, I like our players and my judgment doesn’t change after wins or losses, but we have to stick together and work together in the right direction.

When we made the partial that brought us ahead by 9 points we missed all the open shots and, although Sassari was in the bonus, we were unable to find a way to change the pace of the match and play smart, to find other shots free and do not allow them to re-enter the game. In this way, instead of going +12 or +15 by missing open shots, we continued to shoot without criteria and without changing the pace of the game, no longer playing in the low post for example, even though they were in the bonus. We should have been smarter.”