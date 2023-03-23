Venice plays a vigorous game, but surrenders to the physical overwhelming power of Badalona. Reyer also pays for a bad night in shooting percentages. Coach Neven Spahija’s comment:

“I have to congratulate Badalona because they deserved the win and were more solid and consistent throughout the match. We fought, we tried but at this level against such strong teams you can’t miss so many lay-ups and open three-point shots. This way you grant too much advantage to your opponents. In the first half we suffered too much on the defensive rebound, in the second half we reduced this gap, but we were too lacking in terms of shooting. I want to thank the fans who supported us from start to finish tonight and were better than us. We really appreciate it and we want to be better for them.”