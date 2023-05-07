Spain: 2-1 at Osasuna, Real Madrid win the Copa del Rey – Football

news-txt”>

Real Madrid beat Osasuna 2-1 at the Cartuja stadium in Seville to claim the 20th Copa del Rey in their history, nine years after last winning the competition in 2014. Rodrygo scored already in the 2nd minute of the match , then Carlo Ancelotti’s team was reached after half-time with a volley from the right by Lucas Torro (58′), before securing the trophy again thanks to Rodrygo, in the 70th minute.