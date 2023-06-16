Spain 2-1 Italy: Joselu winner sends La Roja to Nations League final

Joselu scored a late winner as Spain beat Italy to set up a Nations League final against Croatia on Sunday.
Yeremy Pino won the ball off Italy legend Leonardo Bonucci outside his own box before firing in Spain’s opener in Enschede, Netherlands.
Ciro Immobile equalised for Italy with a penalty after Spain debutant Robin le Normand handled in the box.
Substitute Joselu pounced from close range after Rodri’s deflected shot to send Spain to the Rotterdam final.
“Now the most important thing is that we win this trophy,” said midfielder Rodri, who played a full 90 minutes five days after scoring the winner for Manchester City in the Champions League final.
“It’s been a long time without a trophy so that’s the opportunity we have on Sunday night.”
Spain’s last major trophy was the 2012 European Championship.
La Roja, who lost the 2021 Nations League final to France, face a Croatia side bidding to win their country’s first international trophy.
Meanwhile Italy must face the Netherlands in the Nations League third-placed play-off earlier on Sunday.
Spain get a deserved win to boost De la Fuente
Neither side is having a great time of it.
Morocco knocked Spain out of the World Cup in the last 16, while Italy did not even reach the tournament.
Both sides have already lost Euro 2024 qualifiers, with England beating Roberto Mancini’s Italy and Scotland stunning Spain.
But this result is a major lift for Spain boss Luis de la Fuente, who replaced Luis Enrique after the World Cup following a decade in charge of his country’s youth teams.
It was a fully deserved win for La Roja, who had several notable selections.
Le Normand, 26, was making his international debut, a month after gaining Spanish citizenship through his seven years living in the country while playing for Real Sociedad. He partnered Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte, who was also born in France, at the back.
And Sevilla right-back Jesus Navas, 37, made his first international appearance since 2020.
“I’m super-pleased, proud for the group but happy for the coach – that’s how I feel right now when we can say we’re in the final,” said Navas.
“Our attitude and the way we stuck at things was marvellous too.
“The group worked hard, everyone put everything into it but I’m very pleased for Joselu that it was him who got the winning goal.”
Spain followed plan ‘to the letter’
Spain had got off to an ideal start when Pino caught legendary Italy captain Bonucci dawdling before beating Gianluigi Donnarumma.
But Italy were level when Nicolo Zaniolo volleyed the ball off Le Normand’s arm with Immobile slotting in the penalty.
Davide Frattesi thought he had put Italy ahead from Jorginho’s pass but his goal was ruled out by the video assistant referee for offside.
Spain completely dominated the second half with Alvaro Morata and Rodri having good chances.
But eventually it was Joselu who settled the game – four minutes after replacing Morata – from close range after Rodri’s effort took two ricochets off Italian defenders.
“The way I’d describe this triumph is satisfaction, and pride,” said De la Fuente.
“We played a really high-level match. We told the players pre-match what we wanted, and they followed it to the letter.
“We saw very talented players adding their ability to this win and as a result, we are delighted.”
From Stoke to semi-final hero
Joselu’s winner continues a remarkable late-career rise for the Espanyol striker.
The 33-year-old only made his international debut in March and has now scored three goals in three appearances.
He was the third top scorer in La Liga this season with 16 goals, only behind Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski and Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema, despite his team being relegated.
Joselu has come a long way since netting four goals in 22 Premier League games for Stoke and then six in 46 league games for Newcastle before returning home in 2019.
Line-ups
Spain
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 23simon
- 22Navas
- 3The Norman
- 14Laporte
- 18AlbaBooked at 45mins
- 16Rodri
- 6MerinoSubstituted forRuizat 74′minutes
- 19RodrigoSubstituted forAsensioat 45′minutes
- 9GaviBooked at 57minsSubstituted forCanalesat 68′minutes
- 15PinoSubstituted forAnsu Fatiat 74′minutes
- 7MorataBooked at 83minsSubstituted forJoseluat 84′minutes
Substitutes
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 2carvajal ramos
- 4Nacho
- 5Zubimendi
- 8Ruiz
- 10Asensio
- 11Canales
- 12Ansu Fati
- 13Raya
- 17García Torres
- 20Joselu
- 21elm carvajal
Italy
Formation 3-5-2
- 1G Donnarumma
- 13fool
- 19BonucciSubstituted forDarmianat 45′minutes
- 15Unripe
- 2of Lorenzo
- 7FrattesiSubstituted forVerrattiat 76′minutes
- 8JorginhoSubstituted forCristanteat 61′minutes
- 18Stretcher
- 4SpinazzolaSubstituted forDimarcoat 45′minutes
- 11ZanioloBooked at 90mins
- 17ImmobileBooked at 38minsSubstituted forChurchat 60′minutes
Substitutes
- 3Dimarco
- 5Darmian
- 6Verratti
- 9retegui
- 10Pellegrini
- 12Meret
- 14Church
- 16Cristante
- 20Gnonto
- 21Vicar
- 22Raspadori
- 23Good morning
Live Text
-
Match ends, Spain 2, Italy 1.
-
Second Half ends, Spain 2, Italy 1.
-
Nicolò Zaniolo (Italy) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
-
Robin Le Normand (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Nicolo Zaniolo (Italy).
-
Foul by Ansu Fati (Spain).
-
Matteo Darmian (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.
-
Goal! Spain 2, Italy 1. Joselu (Spain) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
-
Attempt blocked. Rodri (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
-
Foul by Ansu Fati (Spain).
-
Nicolò Zaniolo (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Substitution, Spain. Joselu replaces Álvaro Morata.
-
Álvaro Morata (Spain) is shown the yellow card.
-
-
(Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Attempt missed. Nicolò Zaniolo (Italy) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Bryan Cristante.
-
Foul by Aymeric Laporte (Spain).
-
Nicolò Zaniolo (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
-
Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Spain) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marco Asensio with a cross following a corner.
-
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Gianluigi Donnarumma.