Spain 2-1 Netherlands: Salma Paralluelo winner earns Spanish first Women’s World Cup semi-final

Salma Paralluelo, who was dropped from the starting XI for this game, ultimately scored the winner.Hosts: Australia and New Zealand Dates: 20 July-20 AugustCoverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website & app. Full coverage details; latest news

Teenage winger Salma Paralluelo scored a 111th-minute winner as Spain beat the Netherlands to reach the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup for the first time.

Mariona Caldentey had appeared to give Spain the win in normal time when she slammed home an 80th-minute penalty via the post after Stefanie van der Gragt handled in the box.

Van der Gragt went from villain to hero by smashing home a stoppage-time equaliser – but Paralluelo found space in the area in extra time to earn Spain’s first major semi-final for 26 years.

Spain face Japan or Sweden in Auckland on 15 August.

More follows.

Line-ups

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

23Coll Lluch

12Hernández4Paredes14Codina2Batlle

6Bonmati3Abelleira10Hermoso

17Redondo9González8Caldentey Oliver

23Coll Lluch12HernándezBooked at 35minsSubstituted forCarmonaat 90’minutes4Paredes14CodinaSubstituted forAndrésat 77’minutes2Batlle6BonmatíSubstituted forGuerreroat 87’minutes3Abelleira10Hermoso17RedondoSubstituted forParallueloat 71’minutes9GonzálezSubstituted forNavarroat 100’minutes8Caldentey OliverSubstituted forPutellasat 100’minutesSubstitutes1Rodríguez Rivero5Andrés7Guerrero11Putellas13Salón15Navarro16Pérez18Paralluelo19Carmona20Gálvez21Zornoza22del Castillo

Netherlands

Formation 3-1-4-2

1 from Domselaar

8Spitse3van der Gragt20Janssen

14Greens

17Pelova6Roord21Egurrola22Brugts

7Beerensteyn11Martens

1van Domselaar8SpitseSubstituted forSnoeijsat 85’minutes3van der GragtSubstituted forCasparijat 105’minutes20Janssen14Groenen17Pelova6RoordSubstituted forWilmsat 61’minutes21EgurrolaBooked at 61minsSubstituted forDijkstraat 96’minutes22BrugtsSubstituted forNouwenat 89’minutes7Beerensteyn11MartensSubstitutes2Wilms4Nouwen9Snoeijs12Baijings13Jansen15Dijkstra16Kop18Casparij19Kaptein23Weimar

Referee: Stephanie Frappart

Attendance:32,021

Live Text

Match ends, Spain 2, Netherlands 1.

Second Half Extra Time ends, Spain 2, Netherlands 1.

Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Ona Batlle.

Attempt missed. Eva Navarro (Spain) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Salma Paralluelo with a cross.

Jenni Hermoso (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lynn Wilms (Netherlands).

Attempt blocked. Jenni Hermoso (Spain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Salma Paralluelo (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Caitlin Dijkstra (Netherlands).

Salma Paralluelo (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lineth Beerensteyn (Netherlands).

Attempt missed. Irene Paredes (Spain) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Teresa Abelleira with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Caitlin Dijkstra.

Eva Navarro (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kerstin Casparij (Netherlands).

Goal! Spain 2, Netherlands 1. Salma Paralluelo (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jenni Hermoso.

Attempt missed. Lineth Beerensteyn (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Katja Snoeijs (Netherlands).

Attempt missed. Lineth Beerensteyn (Netherlands) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lieke Martens with a headed pass.

