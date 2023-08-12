Spain after thriller in the semi-finals for the first time

The Spaniards reached the semi-finals for the first time in their history at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand on Friday after beating runners-up Netherlands 2-1 after extra time. Substitute 19-year-old Salma Paralluelo scored the decisive goal in Wellington with a precise shot into the far corner (111th minute). Opponents in the semifinals on Tuesday (10.00 a.m., live on ORF1) are the Swedes, who beat Japan 2-1.

