Spain and Scotland Secure Qualification for Euro 2024

In an exciting turn of events, Spain and Scotland have secured their spots in the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament. Spain’s victory against Norway in Oslo led to their qualification, and Scotland also clinched their spot without even playing.

With two games remaining in Group A, Spain and Scotland currently share the lead. For Spain, this will be their twelfth final phase appearance in the competition, having been regular participants since England 1996. The three-time champions are aiming for their eighth consecutive participation.

On the other hand, Scotland will be making their fourth European Championship appearance, and their second in a row. However, they have yet to make it past the second round. In Group D, Turkey’s impressive 4-0 victory over Latvia secured their first-place finish, leaving Wales and Croatia behind.

Moving on to Group B, France has dominated the qualifiers with a perfect record of six wins in six matches. They secured the top spot in the group, leaving Greece and the Netherlands to vie for the remaining qualification position. This will mark France’s eleventh presence in the tournament and their ninth consecutive participation.

In Group C, Belgium has also been in exceptional form with five wins and one draw. Their victory in Austria sealed their qualification, while Austria is currently in a strong position to claim second place ahead of Sweden. For Belgium, it will be their seventh appearance in a final phase, and their third consecutive one.

Meanwhile, Portugal has maintained an impeccable record with seven wins out of seven. Their recent victory against Slovakia ensured their top place in Group J, with Slovakia and Luxembourg trailing behind. This will be Portugal’s ninth participation in the tournament and their seventh consecutive one. Portugal was crowned champions in the 2016 edition held in France.

As the UEFA Qualifiers enter their final stretch, the remaining places for Euro 2024 are still up for grabs. Excitement is building among the 24 teams who have already secured their qualification for the prestigious tournament. Football fans can’t wait to see which teams will ultimately complete the lineup.

