Home » Spain and Ukraine qualified for the quarterfinals of Euro Espoirs
Sports

Spain and Ukraine qualified for the quarterfinals of Euro Espoirs

by admin
Spain and Ukraine qualified for the quarterfinals of Euro Espoirs

Ukraine did not manage to dominate Spain, to take back the first place in Group B of the Euro Espoirs, but the two teams will be present in the quarter-finals. After leading twice, the Ukrainians were joined at the end of the match (2-2). Former Barcelona Abel Ruiz equalized in the 90th minute for La Rojita, while Ivan Zhelizko scored against his side (49th). Bogdan Viounnik (43rd) and Georgiy Soudakov, from the penalty spot (81st), had scored for Ukraine. Chelsea player Mykhailo Moudrik remained on the bench.

Spain remain top of the group, thanks to a favorable goal difference over Ukraine. In the event of qualification on Wednesday (last pool match against Switzerland), Les Bleuets will face one of these two formations.

For their part, Romania and Croatia already knew they were eliminated. With two defeats each in the first two matches, their fate was already sealed. The Romanians dreamed of leaving their Euro Espoirs (which they are co-organizing with Georgia, qualified for the final phase) with their heads held high, but they could not do better than a draw (0-0).

See also  The German smiles.

You may also like

Bravo, bravo! Incredible feat of Iga ¦wiątek Tennis

FC Bayern Munich is apparently interested in César...

Marta: Brazil name forward in squad for sixth...

Women’s national team, Valentina Giacinti: “At the World...

European Games 2023: ‘Huge relief’ as GB women’s...

Oakland Police Release Photo of Possible Delivery-Man Shooter

I Miami Heat usano la waive-and-stretch provision su...

Not just a joint name, PUMA basic models...

The Mets Assembled The Most Expensive Baseball Team...

Oakley presents the exclusive 2023 Tour de France...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy