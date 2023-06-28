Spain and Ukraine qualified for the quarterfinals of Euro Espoirs

Ukraine did not manage to dominate Spain, to take back the first place in Group B of the Euro Espoirs, but the two teams will be present in the quarter-finals. After leading twice, the Ukrainians were joined at the end of the match (2-2). Former Barcelona Abel Ruiz equalized in the 90th minute for La Rojita, while Ivan Zhelizko scored against his side (49th). Bogdan Viounnik (43rd) and Georgiy Soudakov, from the penalty spot (81st), had scored for Ukraine. Chelsea player Mykhailo Moudrik remained on the bench.

Spain remain top of the group, thanks to a favorable goal difference over Ukraine. In the event of qualification on Wednesday (last pool match against Switzerland), Les Bleuets will face one of these two formations.

For their part, Romania and Croatia already knew they were eliminated. With two defeats each in the first two matches, their fate was already sealed. The Romanians dreamed of leaving their Euro Espoirs (which they are co-organizing with Georgia, qualified for the final phase) with their heads held high, but they could not do better than a draw (0-0).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

