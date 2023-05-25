Spain by train: the luxurious Costa Verde Express on the Camino de Santiago

If you wonder if you can do the Camino de Santiago by train, the answer is: almost. In Spain the Costa Verde Express luxury train, with the section that starts from Bilbao and arrives right in Santiago de Compostela. A travel to Spain by train of 6 days in Green Spain, an original way to touch some areas crossed by the famous ‘Camino’.

The Costa Verde Express luxury tourist train begins the 2023 season with the Oviedo-Santiago de Compostela route. The ability to do this mini trip in 4 days and three nights is one of the novelties of this year, together with the new image of the train, all colored in green, to recall ‘España Verde’, which includes the 4 autonomous communities of the Cantabrian border crossed during the journey.There are two types of travel for the Costa Verde Express, based on the route and duration: normal, with the Ruta España Verde, of 6 days and 5 nights between Bilbao and Santiago de Compostela; or mini of 4 days and 3 nights between Oviedo and Santiago de Compostela and back.

What is the Costa Verde Express like?

The trips, until the month of October, include accommodation in Suites Gran Clase – equipped with double bed, desk, wardrobe, luggage rack, minibar and safe – air conditioned and with private bathroom; breakfasts, lunches and dinners on board or in selected restaurants; multilingual guided tours; entrance to monuments and shows; various activities and buses for travel.

Every night, to facilitate rest, the train stops at a station. It is also possible to eat in the common areas, the Coches Salón, while the bar carriage is open from dawn until late at night; every night there are parties and even live music in the pub carriage.

From 17 to 24 June and 1, 8, 15 and 22 July are scheduled 20% discounts; Tickets for 2024 are already on sale.

Other train routes in Spain

To visit Spain the Costa Verde Express is added to The Transcantábrico Gran Lujo e Al Ándalus, two more elegant tourist trains from Renfe, the leader in luxury rail transport. The experience and the quality of the services have transformed the carriages into hotels above the tracks, giving the passenger unforgettable experiences. With the reservation of the luxury train, the journeys by train (AVE or Alvia) are included to reach the place of departure and to restart from the one of arrival.

