Spain, cursed penalties: Italy overcome. None so bad from eleven meters

Courage, concentration, precision and, of course, a dose of luck that never hurts. It suffices that only one of the components is missing, for an error from the disk that can be worth the elimination. Penalty shots – and not kicks, which are normally awarded during the course of a match – were introduced at the 1978 World Cup, but were only needed for the first time four years later. Spain, following the elimination with Morocco, holds an incredible negative record: they are the team excluded from this tournament several times by passing through the eleven meters

