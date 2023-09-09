Spain Dominates Georgia in 7-1 Victory: How and Where to Watch the Game

Spain Secures Victory Against Georgia in Euro 2024 Qualifiers

Spain breathed a sigh of relief as they defeated Georgia with a resounding 7-1 win in Tbilisi. The Spanish team, still recovering from a setback against Scotland in March, arrived in Georgia under immense pressure to secure points and reclaim their position in the top two spots for qualification to the continental tournament.

The highly anticipated match was watched by fans worldwide. In Spain, viewers could catch the live broadcast on public television, specifically La1. For those looking to watch the game online, they could stream it through the RTVE Play application via the provided link.

Both Spain and Georgia fielded strong line-ups for the game. Unai Simon, Dani Carvajal, Aymeric Laporte, Jose Gaya, Robin Le Normand, Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo, Rodri, Gavi, Alvaro Morata, and Marco Asensio represented the Spanish squad. On the other hand, the Georgian national team featured players such as Mamardashvili, Kashia, Kvirkvelia, Gocholeishvili, Azarovi, Burkina Faso, Lobjanidze, Kiteishvili, Gagnidze, Kvaratskhelia, and Mikautadze.

The match, held at Boris Paichazfrom Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi, showcased Spain’s dominance. They quickly found their rhythm and overwhelmed the Georgian team with their impressive gameplay and strategic moves. The Spanish victory not only relieved the pressure on the team but also demonstrated their determination to secure a spot in the Euro 2024 tournament.

Fans from various countries eagerly awaited the clash between Spain and Georgia. To accommodate viewers in different time zones, the match was scheduled for 6:00 p.m. local time on Friday, September 8. The action-packed game was broadcasted on several channels and streaming platforms worldwide, ensuring fans didn’t miss out on the thrilling contest.

In the United States, fans could follow the qualifier on Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, and ViX. Spanish viewers had the option of tuning in to La1 or using the RTVE Play platform for a live viewing experience.

The victory reinforces Spain’s determination to secure their place in the Euro 2024 tournament. With a strong squad and an impressive display of skill, the Spanish team aims to continue their winning streak in the upcoming qualifiers. Football enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await their next performance as they strive to claim victory in the prestigious European tournament.

