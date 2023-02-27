Only around Saturday will the icy front that hits us deflate

The cold and the snow They will not only continue this week in Spain, but they will intensify compared to the last days due to the presence of the Juliette storm. In this way, and according to the forecast made by the meteorologist Mario Picazo in eltiempo.es, our country will notice in the next few days “the hardest part of winter”.

The Juliette storm, which rotates between the Balearic Islands and Corsica and Sardinia, will be in charge of driving cold air of continental origin towards our geography, which will generate precipitation on the Mediterranean slope, especially in the Balearic Islands.

In fact, in Mallorca there are red warnings activated for snowfall this Monday. Accumulations are expected from very low levels on the island, specifically from 400 meters, although lower heights are not ruled out even in a timely manner, until reaching sea level.

Another cold front arrives in Spain

Besides, a new mass of cold air is going to arrive in Spain from the interior of Europedue to an anticyclone centered on the British Isles, predicts Picazo.

These winds from the north and northeast will keep temperatures very low in many areas and will be the source of rainfall in areas from the north of Galicia to the Pyrenees and areas of the upper Ebro, as well as the north face of the northern mountain systems.

Forecast temperatures for this Wednesday | AEMET

This whole situation will not deflate until the end of the weekin which the weather will give a truce, but the meteorologists will be watching for new Atlantic fronts, which could reach Galicia for the next weekend.

They wait very strong frosts, with sub-zero temperatures of up to double digits in some points of the interior of high mountains. The maximums of some Cantabrian capitals can be in single digits, according to Picazo.

On the other hand, the mildest temperatures will be those of the extreme south of the Peninsula, Ceuta, Melilla and the Canary Islands, “although they will not be excessively mild either”, the meteorologist qualifies.