Spain mourns its first Tour winner

Spain mourns the loss of its first Tour de France winner, Federico Bahamontes. The “Eagle of Toledo” died a month after his 95th birthday, according to Carlos Velazquez, the city’s mayor. He was the oldest living overall winner of the Tour de France.

APA/AFP

Bahamontes was considered an outstanding climber and won the Tour of France in 1959. In 1963 and 1964 he made it to the podium with second and third place respectively.

Bahamontes won the mountain jersey six times at the Tour – a mark that was only later surpassed by Frenchman Richard Virenque.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

