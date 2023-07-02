Home » Spain potential opponent of France in the semi-finals of the Euro Espoirs
Generation after generation, Spain demonstrates unparalleled consistency at the Euro Espoirs. The most successful selection in this age category (5 successes, 8 finals played), Rojita qualified for the semi-finals of the 2023 edition on Saturday by beating Switzerland (2-1 ap). But she had to work really hard to get out of a closed match.

Manchester City winger Sergio Gomez still ended up scoring a goal (68th) which validated the Spanish qualification… until the first minute of added time, when Basel’s Zeki Amdouni equalized on an action part of a long ball.

Switzerland had managed to prolong the suspense on their only opportunity but they gave in again during extra time on a strike from Juan Miranda, well helped by the unfortunate deflection of a Swiss defender (103rd). La Rojita will play the winner of France-Ukraine on Wednesday. If the Blueberries also pass the quarterfinals, Sunday evening (9 p.m.), they will play a remake of the half lost by their predecessors in 2019 (1-4), during the first edition experienced by Sylvain Ripoll on the tricolor bench .

