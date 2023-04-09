news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MADRID, 08 APR – Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid are probably already looking forward to the double match in the quarterfinals of the Champions League against Chelsea, so they pay less attention to the championship and lose at home, 3-2, against Villarreal.



An own goal by Torres in the 16th minute gave the merengues the lead, then Chukwueze equalized in the 39th minute. In the 48th minute Real again ahead with Vinicius, then Moales and again Chukwueze give the Yellow Submarine the three points. Real therefore remains -11 behind leaders Barcelona, ​​who play against Girona on Easter Monday, while Villarreal climbs to fifth place.



