(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 11 – Saturday of the 25th day of La Liga is characterized by the return to victory of Real Madrid, who beat Espanyol 3-1 at the Bernabeu. In the first half the Brazilians Vinicius Junior (22′) scored with a magic and Militao (39′) with a header. Previously, in the 8th minute, Joselu ‘scared’ the merengues by scoring for the guests. In the recovery minutes of the second half, Ancelotti’s team scored the third goal through Asensio.



So after the two draws against Atletico Madrid and Betis, Real are back to winning ways in the championship, momentarily moving to -6 from Xavi’s Barcelona, ​​who will play against Athletic Bilbao tomorrow. This success comes just a few days after the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Liverpool, with Madrid taking a large lead after a 5-2 draw in the first leg.



Meanwhile, from Rio de Janeiro, the president of the Brazilian football federation Ednaldo Rodrigues announces that in April he will be in Europe where he intends to speak with the two main candidates for the Seleçao bench. Whose names he did not mention, but it is known that they are Carlo Ancelotti and José Mourinho. (HANDLE).

