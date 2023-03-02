Home Sports Spain: the Federation sent information to UEFA on the Negreira case
Spain: the Federation sent information to UEFA on the Negreira case

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) transmitted to UEFA “all the information it has to date” concerning FC Barcelona’s alleged payments to José Maria Enriquez Negreira, a former referee official, RFEF general secretary Andreu Camps announced on Thursday.

On February 17, the Spanish daily The world revealed that FC Barcelona had paid more than 6 million euros between 2001 and 2018 to the company Dasnil 95, owned by José María Enríquez Negreira, the former vice-president of the technical committee of referees (CTA) between 1994 and 2018, to advise the club on refereeing matters.

In-depth study in progress

“UEFA has requested information from the RFEF, which has responded and provided all the information it has to date”explained Andreu Camps during a press conference at the headquarters of the Spanish federation, in Las Rozas, north of Madrid.

Andreu Camps recalled that the RFEF Integrity Department, a cell independent of the leaders of the federation, had received the information required from FC Barcelona, ​​the CTA and the RFEF, and that it was carrying out an in-depth study. about what the Spanish press dubbed “the Negreira affair”.

Camps also said the RFEF did not file a complaint so as not to hamper the investigation. But “if the prosecutor files a complaint for a judge to open an investigation, then the RFEF will ask to be part of the investigation procedure”.

