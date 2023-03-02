The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) transmitted to UEFA “all the information it has to date” concerning FC Barcelona’s alleged payments to José Maria Enriquez Negreira, a former referee official, RFEF general secretary Andreu Camps announced on Thursday.
On February 17, the Spanish daily The world revealed that FC Barcelona had paid more than 6 million euros between 2001 and 2018 to the company Dasnil 95, owned by José María Enríquez Negreira, the former vice-president of the technical committee of referees (CTA) between 1994 and 2018, to advise the club on refereeing matters.
In-depth study in progress
“UEFA has requested information from the RFEF, which has responded and provided all the information it has to date”explained Andreu Camps during a press conference at the headquarters of the Spanish federation, in Las Rozas, north of Madrid.
Andreu Camps recalled that the RFEF Integrity Department, a cell independent of the leaders of the federation, had received the information required from FC Barcelona, the CTA and the RFEF, and that it was carrying out an in-depth study. about what the Spanish press dubbed “the Negreira affair”.
Camps also said the RFEF did not file a complaint so as not to hamper the investigation. But “if the prosecutor files a complaint for a judge to open an investigation, then the RFEF will ask to be part of the investigation procedure”.