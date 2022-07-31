Home Sports Spain, too hot and Sanchez takes off his tie. “Do like me” – Foreign
Madrid, 30 July 2022 – Do you know Magritte’s painting ‘The Man with the Bowler Hat’ (1964)? The face is not seen but the distinguished man wears a hat, jacket and an elegant tie. Here, the picture is the exact opposite of the shot of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, fifty, socialist, with a reassuring look and jaw, who does not have a bowler hat or even a tie. In fact, introducing himself to the press conference, he said: “I asked the ministers, all public employees and I would also like to ask the private sector, if he has not already done so, not to wear a tie when it is not necessary”. A look tip? Obviously not, rather a suggestion to follow his example in view of the energy saving measures plan that Madrid is preparing to launch (for the record that day Madrid recorded 37 degrees and Seville 39). This is because, according to scientific studies, wearing a tie would increase body temperature by 2 degrees, with the relative requirement to pump the air conditioning beyond any reasonable abuse. But here we are interested in focusing on the dress code: that is, to what extent is it right to take off your tie, dare to wear Bermuda shorts, flaunt a T-shirt on formal occasions, so to speak on the news, in parliament, in the office? It is a light theme that is not so light, because in reality it touches on areas such as: respect for others, education, opportunity, civil coexistence, freedom of personal expression, good taste … . But we started with Sanchez’s tie, and so let’s try to ask those who are fashion experts what they think of that proposal and how to dress in summer, the season in which thanks to the heat, tie & Co. seem destined to remain in the wardrobe. “If we are talking about ceremonies or formal situations, the tie must always be present – affirms Giovanni Battista Sparacio, head of the magazine …

