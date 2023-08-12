Spain Triumphs over the Netherlands in a Thrilling Quarterfinal Match at FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

Spain Secures Historic Victory Against the Netherlands in FIFA Women’s World Cup Quarterfinals

With an outstanding display of grit and combativeness, Spain emerged victorious in a thrilling duel against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023. The match, filled with intense action and determination, ended with a scoreline of 2-1 after extra time.

Spain started the game with the same strategy they employed against Switzerland, making only one change to the starting lineup. Salma Paralluelo replaced Marion Caldentey in the attacking line, a decision that turned out to be crucial for the team’s success. It was Caldentey who opened the scoring for Spain in the final moments of regular time, while Paralluelo sealed the victory in extra time with her goal.

The Spanish team showed great discipline and worked hard to close their defensive ranks. Teresa Abelleira and Aitana Bonmatí held the midfield, engaging in a fierce battle against the Dutch midfielders Jill Roord, Jackie Groenen, and Esmee Brugts.

Spain had the upper hand in the initial 20 minutes, dominating the game and creating scoring opportunities. Esther González and Alba Redondo came close to scoring in the early minutes, but luck was not on their side.

Defensively, Spain’s backline performed admirably, thwarting the Netherlands’ attacks and providing adequate protection for goalkeeper Cata Coll. Coll had an exceptional performance, showcasing her skills and making crucial saves throughout the match.

However, it was evident that Spain would face a tough challenge against the determined Dutch team. The organized Dutch defense and commanding midfield made it difficult for the Spanish women to find spaces and overcome goalkeeper Daphne Van Domselaar.

Van Domselaar proved her worth once again, making spectacular saves, including denying Esther’s shot and benefiting from a rebound hitting the post. As the match progressed, the Dutch goalkeeper grew in confidence, frustrating Spain’s attempts and keeping her team in the game.

Finally, in the 81st minute, Spain broke the deadlock with a penalty goal from Mariona. The Spaniards believed victory was within their grasp, but the Netherlands equalized in added time through Stephanie van der Gragt, capitalizing on a defensive error.

Extra time brought more tension and physical battles, with both teams committing fouls and receiving yellow cards. The Netherlands continued to press forward, while Spain introduced fresh legs with substitutes Salma Paralluelo, Alexia Putellas, Irene Guerrero, and Eva Navarro.

In a high-pressure atmosphere, it was Paralluelo who emerged as the hero of the match. With a lethal counterattack and a brilliant goal, she secured Spain’s historic victory and a place in the semifinals of the tournament.

Spain’s remarkable journey in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 continues, and they have already secured a place on the podium. They will face either Japan or Sweden in the semifinals on August 15th in Auckland.

The match witnessed an impressive performance from both teams, with Spain showcasing their resilience and creativity. The Netherlands displayed their effectiveness in attack and set-piece plays, pushing Spain to their limits.

The official lineup for Spain included Cata Coll, Oihane Hernández, Irene Paredes, Laia Codina, Ona Batlle, Teresa Abelleira, Aitana Bonmatí, Jennifer Hermoso, Alba Redondo, Mariona Caldentey, and Esther González under the guidance of coach Jorge Vilda.

The Dutch team, coached by Andries Jonker, comprised Daphne Van Domselaar, Stefanie Van Der Gragt, Sherida Spitse, Dominique Janssen, Jill Roord, Damaris Egurrola, Jackie Groenen, Victoria Pelova, Esmee Brugts, Lineth Beerensteyn, and Lieke Martens.

The goalscorers for Spain were Mariona Caldentey and Salma Paralluelo, while the Netherlands’ only goal came from Stefanie van der Gragt. Stephanie Frappart from France officiated the match, showing yellow cards to Oihane Hernández, Irene Paredes, and Damaris Egurrola.

The quarterfinal match took place at the Wellington Regional Stadium in front of an enthusiastic crowd of 32,021 spectators.

Spain’s sensational victory has not only secured their place in the semifinals but also ensured their place in history as they continue their impressive run in Australia and New Zealand. The team now sets their sights on the upcoming semifinal clash, ready to take on the winner of the match between Japan and Sweden.

Stay tuned for more updates and comprehensive coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023!

