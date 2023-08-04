Spain-Venezuela, basketball World Cup preparation match live and online today

04/08/2023

Act. a las 21:28

CEST

Live and online today the basketball World Cup preparation match between Spain and Venezuela

Spain starts the defense of the world crown and does so in the first friendly of the preparation tour for the next World Cup receiving Venezuela at the Wizard Center.

The duel against the South American team is the primer test that will have a Sergio Scariolo you still have to decide 12 players who will complete the final ‘roster’ with which Spain will compete in the World Cup.

In addition, it will be the first time that they will be able to meet on the track Joel Parra, Dario Brizuela and Willy Hernangómez, brand new signings of the FC Barcelona.

21:33

Players jump. In a few minutes we will have the presentations and hymns

21:25

Wizink is gaining color, since the game starts in 20 minutes. You can recover the preview of the game in this link

18:51

WE STARTED!

How are you, very good afternoon! Welcome to the direct of the first game of the preparation tour for the World Cup of the Spanish team. Starting at 9:45 p.m., the national team faces Venezuela in the first test for Sergio Scariolo and his players

