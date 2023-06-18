Home » Spain wins Nations League – sport.ORF.at
Spain wins Nations League

Spain wins Nations League – sport.ORF.at

Spain has won the third edition of the UEFA Nations League after Portugal (2019) and France (2021). The “Furia Roja” defeated Croatia 5:4 on penalties in the final in Rotterdam on Sunday. After 90 minutes and extra time it was 0-0. Daniel Carvajal converted the decisive penalty.

Goalkeeper Unai Simon, who saved the penalties of Lovro Majer and Bruno Petkovic, became the match winner for the Spaniards. Spain’s fifth shooter, Aymeric Laporte, hit the crossbar.

Spain prevail on penalties

The 2010 world champion and three-time European champion (1964, 2008 and 2012) added a fifth title to his collection. The Croatians, vice world champions in 2018 and third in the 2022 World Cup, missed the chance to win their first ever title.

