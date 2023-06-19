Spain wins UEFA Nations League final | TRT 中文

Spain won the UEFA Nations League final.

Croatia and Spain face off in the UEFA Nations League final at the Feyenoord Stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Spain had a happy ending to the big game televised live on TRT SPOR.

In this goalless game in the regular season and extra time, the Spanish team defeated the opponent 5-4 through a penalty shootout and became the champion.

For Croatia, while Vlasic, Brozovic, Modric and Perisic took penalties, goalkeeper Unai Simon saved the penalties of Mayer and Petkovic.

For Spain, Joselu, Rodri, Merino, Asensio and Carvajal all scored penalty kicks, while Laporte’s penalty kick was missed from the post.

Spain’s last trophy was at UEFA EURO 2012, hosted by Poland and Ukraine.

Italy beat the Netherlands 3-2 in the UEFA Nations League to finish third in their group.

Portugal and France have previously won the Nations League for the third time this year.

