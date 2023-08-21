Spain’s Perez Dominates Women’s 20km Race Walk, Ma Zhenxia of China Places Seventh at World Athletics Championships

Spanish athlete Maria Perez claimed the gold medal in the women’s 20km race walk final at the 2023 Budapest World Athletics Championships on the 20th. Chinese athlete Ma Zhenxia finished in seventh place in the event.

The Chinese team had three athletes competing in the race, namely Liu Hong, Ma Zhenxia, and Yang Jiayu. Yang Jiayu, the champion of the 2017 London Athletics World Championships, took an initial lead in the first group, followed closely by defending champion García Leon of Peru. After 3 kilometers, a stable first group formed, which included Leon, Yang Jiayu, Ma Zhenxia, Tokyo Olympic champion Palmisano, Australian athlete Montag, Spanish athlete Maria Perez, and Mexican athlete Alegna Gonzales. Liu Hong, the champion of the event at the Rio Olympics, was in the second group.

As the race progressed, Perez began to increase her pace and started to open up a significant lead. Ma Zhenxia and Yang Jiayu found themselves in sixth and eighth place, respectively. By the 17-kilometer mark, Yang Jiayu had dropped to 11th place.

In the end, it was Perez who clinched the championship title with a time of 1 hour, 26 minutes, and 51 seconds. Montag secured the silver medal with a time of 1 hour, 27 minutes, and 16 seconds, while Palmisano took home the bronze medal with a time of 1 hour, 27 minutes, and 26 seconds. Ma Zhenxia finished in seventh place, Yang Jiayu in 12th, and Liu Hong in 17th.

After the race, Ma Zhenxia expressed her satisfaction with her performance, as she had set a goal for herself to break into the top eight. She acknowledged Perez’s strong performance and mentioned the need for improvement in terms of training, tactics, and execution in the Chinese team’s approach. Ma Zhenxia emphasized the room for improvement in her own performance and stated her determination to prepare for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games.

The World Athletics Championships have showcased the incredible talent and dedication of athletes from around the world, and Perez’s victory adds to Spain’s success in the competition, following Martin’s win in the men’s event. As the Championships continue, athletes are pushing their limits and striving for greatness on the global stage.

