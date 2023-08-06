Spal 2018 presentation, procession and smoke bombs: 5 acquittals with full formula

The multiple complaints against Spal fans accused of throwing smoke bombs, interruption of public service and unauthorized demonstration during the presentation of the team in the historic center on 10 August 2018 concluded their long trial process with five acquittals with full formula.

The monocratic judge of the Criminal Court of Ferrara Sandra Lepore accepted the arguments of the defense lawyers Andrea Ferrari, Filippo Sabbatani and Giovanni Adami who had underlined the difference between the “coordinator” and “promoter” of the procession, explaining how it was not possible to automatically assign the second qualification to people who at most had raised the chants during the peaceful walk of about 80 fans shortly before the team presentation. In relation to the dangerous launch of smoke bombs in the middle of the transit of the fans, the investigation had revealed the absolute absence of danger as they had not been launched, but at the end of the smoke emission, they had been rolled on the ground towards the right edge of the roadway without disturbing or harassing those present or onlookers. Furthermore, the defense had highlighted that the disputed crime (art. 6bis law 401/89) could only be committed in the context of a sporting event and that an event organized for the presentation of a football team did not fall within the concept of “sporting event” as outlined by the aforementioned “anti-violence law” which refers to competitive contexts organized by CONI or by sports federations.

Finally, on the crime of interruption of public service, disputed because the outflow of fans placing themselves in the center of Piazza Travaglio, Corso Porta Reno, Corso Martiri della Libertà and Piazza Savonarola would have caused the blockage of road traffic and the delay of two line buses forced to stop during the transit of the procession, the defense focused on the smallness of the delay (about 10 minutes), on the modest distance traveled (450 meters in total) and on the fact that the same could not be charged with certainty to the 80 epaulettes but rather also to all the other fans (about 3,000) who, scattered around, tried to reach the place where the team would soon be presented.

