SPAL and Benevento are mathematically relegated to Serie C football

Sports

The penultimate matchday of men’s Serie B is still in progress, but SPAL and Benevento are mathematically relegated to Serie C. They are respectively penultimate and last in the standings, and at the end of their matches they can no longer reach 16th or 17th place, whose teams will compete for permanence in Serie B in the so-called playout.

SPAL and Benevento are the teams from rather large cities, Ferrara and Benevento, and until a few years ago they played in Serie A. Both had a complicated season: Spal changed three coaches, Benevento four.

Serie B will end with matchday 38 on Friday 19 May. In addition to Spal and Benevento, two other teams will end up in Serie C: the third last – Perugia, currently – and the team that will lose the round of playout. Genoa and Frosinone, on the other hand, have already mathematically qualified for the next Serie A.

