The biancazzurro club turns and changes coach
Bolt from the blue in the Spal home. The company after the two consecutive defeats in the league against Genoa and Frosinone, has decided to sack the coach Roberto Venturato. This is the press release from the Estense association: SPAL announces that it has relieved Roberto Venturato from the position of coach of the first team. The club thanks the coach and the members of his staff for the seriousness and professionalism shown during the work done in recent months.
Substitute – The company is evaluating the successor of Venturato and according to what has been learned from Itasportpress.it, it has run for two: Daniele De Rossi which the patron Tacopina and Massimo Oddo really like. In the next few hours the white smoke with the ex from breaking latest news and Padua in the lead as De Rossi hesitates.
October 9, 2022 (change October 9, 2022 | 23:03)
