Home Sports Spal, official: Venturato technician exonerated. Now De Rossi or Oddo
Sports

Spal, official: Venturato technician exonerated. Now De Rossi or Oddo

by admin
Spal, official: Venturato technician exonerated. Now De Rossi or Oddo

The biancazzurro club turns and changes coach

Bolt from the blue in the Spal home. The company after the two consecutive defeats in the league against Genoa and Frosinone, has decided to sack the coach Roberto Venturato. This is the press release from the Estense association: SPAL announces that it has relieved Roberto Venturato from the position of coach of the first team. The club thanks the coach and the members of his staff for the seriousness and professionalism shown during the work done in recent months.

Substitute – The company is evaluating the successor of Venturato and according to what has been learned from Itasportpress.it, it has run for two: Daniele De Rossi which the patron Tacopina and Massimo Oddo really like. In the next few hours the white smoke with the ex from breaking latest news and Padua in the lead as De Rossi hesitates.

October 9, 2022 (change October 9, 2022 | 23:03)

© breaking latest news

See also  East Olympics Chinese women's volleyball team loses three-game losing streak on the verge of being out of the group stage | East Olympics 2020 | Olympics

You may also like

Anheng Information Guarantee World Table Tennis Championships Team...

Di Carlo dedicates the victory to the fans...

World Mental Health Day: the glossary of the...

Udinese, Nehuen Perez and the negotiation with Atletico...

Milan, already 11 men in goal. But in...

Milan, three years of Pioli: the revolution

The first in history! Cristiano Ronaldo scored 700...

Naples, quality and enlightened market. Luigi Garlando’s analysis

Rugby, Benetton Treviso domina contro i Dragons: Ruzza...

Naples more and more alone in command, Juve...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy