Bolt from the blue in the Spal home. The company after the two consecutive defeats in the league against Genoa and Frosinone, has decided to sack the coach Roberto Venturato. This is the press release from the Estense association: SPAL announces that it has relieved Roberto Venturato from the position of coach of the first team. The club thanks the coach and the members of his staff for the seriousness and professionalism shown during the work done in recent months.