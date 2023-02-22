Lo Spice is ready to welcome his new coach. All done, after the contacts that have been going on in the last few days and the meetings of the last few hours in which the final details have been filed, the understanding with Leonardo Simple was found: four month contractuntil the end of the season, with renewal in case of salvation. The former Spal and Cagliari player is traveling to La Spezia, where therefore today, Wednesday 22 February, he will sign his agreement with the Ligurian club: he will take the place of Luca Gottisacked after the 2-2 draw at Empoli on matchday 22 and replaced by Fabrizio Lorieri in the last match lost against Juventus.
Return to Serie A after Spal and Cagliari
Only the official status is missing, but Simplici is therefore ready to return to coaching in Serie A. L’last experience in the top league of the Tuscan coach dates back tostart of last seasonwhen he was sacked after three days from the bench of Cagliari, a club in which he had arrived in the previous year in February, achieving salvation. Even before the long adventure driving the Spalbrought from Lega Pro to Serie A: two saves in 2017/18 and 2018/19, then sacking in February 2020. Now for Semplici, 55 years old, the goal is to achieve salvation with the Spicecurrently at fourth from bottom with 19 pointstwo more than Verona third last.