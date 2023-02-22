Lo Spice is ready to welcome his new coach. All done, after the contacts that have been going on in the last few days and the meetings of the last few hours in which the final details have been filed, the understanding with Leonardo Simple was found: four month contractuntil the end of the season, with renewal in case of salvation. The former Spal and Cagliari player is traveling to La Spezia, where therefore today, Wednesday 22 February, he will sign his agreement with the Ligurian club: he will take the place of Luca Gottisacked after the 2-2 draw at Empoli on matchday 22 and replaced by Fabrizio Lorieri in the last match lost against Juventus.