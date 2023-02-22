Home Sports Spal, Semplici will be the new coach: the signing today. The news
Sports

Spal, Semplici will be the new coach: the signing today. The news

by admin
Spal, Semplici will be the new coach: the signing today. The news

Lo Spice is ready to welcome his new coach. All done, after the contacts that have been going on in the last few days and the meetings of the last few hours in which the final details have been filed, the understanding with Leonardo Simple was found: four month contractuntil the end of the season, with renewal in case of salvation. The former Spal and Cagliari player is traveling to La Spezia, where therefore today, Wednesday 22 February, he will sign his agreement with the Ligurian club: he will take the place of Luca Gottisacked after the 2-2 draw at Empoli on matchday 22 and replaced by Fabrizio Lorieri in the last match lost against Juventus.

Return to Serie A after Spal and Cagliari

Only the official status is missing, but Simplici is therefore ready to return to coaching in Serie A. L’last experience in the top league of the Tuscan coach dates back tostart of last seasonwhen he was sacked after three days from the bench of Cagliari, a club in which he had arrived in the previous year in February, achieving salvation. Even before the long adventure driving the Spalbrought from Lega Pro to Serie A: two saves in 2017/18 and 2018/19, then sacking in February 2020. Now for Semplici, 55 years old, the goal is to achieve salvation with the Spicecurrently at fourth from bottom with 19 pointstwo more than Verona third last.

See also  Serie A, the teams that score the most goals from the bench

You may also like

The Liaoning women’s volleyball team signed the first...

request for clarification does not worry – OA...

match analysis — Sportellate.it

Fencing: Azzi, thank you Adosini, ambassador of our...

How many cups of coffee a day?

Chen Meng: Chasing dreams amidst setbacks and growing...

¦wiątek knows the opponent in the WTA quarterfinals...

Panathinaikos, five absent for the match against Olimpia...

DFB sports court fines Julian Nagelsmann heavily

2.21 Can the Red Army maintain their momentum...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy