“But where is the surprise?” While our beloved Lioness prepares the most important match of this unfortunate championship, we are forced – once again – to give up that concept which has been the basis of Italian support for at least fifty years, and which some evidently consider particularly insane, so much so that undermine it at every turn.

We are obviously talking about the right to support the shirt even away from home. A sacrosanct right (at least for us), which modern football has unfortunately transformed into a mere privilege.

This of course is nothing new.

But it’s still a coward!, even for those – like us – who have chosen not to subscribe to the infamous fan card, knowing full well what they were going to encounter.

Furthermore, for many other Brescia fans, the fact of not being able to follow their favorite team due to absurd measures (in this case incomprehensible resizing of the guest sector) and in such a delicate moment, in all likelihood it will seem like an unacceptable forcing (or even unconstitutional).

All this, if nothing else, demonstrates that no one is safe from Machiavellian and unpopular measures, and that in the end the fans of every sector/city are all in the same boat (a boat that is sinking miserably, it must be said). Of course, there is always time and space to fight these measures. Otherwise we risk finding new and worse ones in the near future!

In any case, although the match and the injustice suffered are of a certain significance, we certainly won’t tear our clothes apart for this new abuse, consumed moreover amidst general indifference, and unfortunately this thing too is nothing new (to tell the truth, paradoxically, the Ultras of Spal have made their voice heard against this umpteenth “territorial” discrimination, and for this we thank them on behalf of all the white and blue fans who have been barred from the trip).

In the meantime, as always, we will continue to fight for a different, inclusive and fan-friendly football, without exception.

A football without permits, without bans, without authorizations…

Forward Ultras Always!

Ultras Brescia 1911

Brescia 13/04/2023