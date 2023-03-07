Home Sports Spalletti, 64 years old and a wish: I would like to live other days like this. And post the triumph over Juventus
Spalletti, 64 years old and a wish: I would like to live other days like this. And post the triumph over Juventus

Spalletti, 64 years old and a wish: I would like to live other days like this. And post the triumph over Juventus
March 7, 2023

The Napoli coach thanks the city, the fans and his boys on social media. A lot of best wishes from clubs, players and fans

Of P. Ros.

As a gift I would like to experience many more images like this. Signed by Luciano Spalletti, who on his 64th birthday sends a wish to both himself and the city. The image chosen for the post on Instagram is that of Napoli the party after the triumph (5-1) over Juventus at the Maradona stadium. An auspicious formula that must be translated with the coach’s desire to give further successes and emotions to a square without important victories for a long time, although in the De Laurentiis era two Italian Cups and a League cup have arrived. Thanks to the city, to all the fans and to all my boys, adds Spalletti after the mass of greetings starting from those of the club. Forza Napoli Always, says the coach.


7 March 2023 | 14:22

