Spalletti and Giuntoli away? Who arrives at Naples! Milan, Morata idea

After the championship won, at home Napoli it is already time to think about the future. A lot could change in the blue team, with the positions of Giuntoli e Spalletti – for various reasons – not exactly very solid. The sporting director is not new, he is in the crosshairs of the Juventus who has already offered him a three-year contract that Giuntoli in fact, he would have already accepted. The same Spalletti want to know which Napoli he will be presented with: transfers, purchases, objectives and adjustments to his engagement the points to be clarified with the management, with the Tottenham very interested viewer.

Pietro Accardi and Alessio Dionisi, contacts with Naples

And who could come in their place in case of goodbye? Napoli is certainly not still, Of Lawrence has begun to initiate the first contacts under cover. There are two solutions for the role of sporting director: promotions by Micheli e Mantovanii due capi scout of the club, but also Peter Accardicurrent director of Empoli. For the bench instead pay attention to the name of Alessio Dionisicurrent manager of the Sassuolo and that for his idea of ​​​​football impressed the president of Napoli. In any case, the goal of the Azzurri will be to restart by continuing on their winning sustainability project.

Goodbye Atletico Madrid, Milan thinks about Morata

On the other hand, who will need to change is the Milan. The big lack of the Rossoneri this season has been the presence of a European-level striker. Behind Giroud – for various reasons – none of the centre-forwards present in the squad was able to guarantee high-level performances. Here because Maldini e Massara they bet Alvaro Morata.

the tip ofAtletico Madrid has only one year contract with i Colchoneros, so in the summer he will be sold unless his contract is renewed. The Milan think seriously: Morata it would be both a technical and an economic affair.

Monster agreement between Messi and Al-Hilal, also Jordi Alba and Busquets in Saudi Arabia

The trip to Riyadh for which Lionel Messi has been fined and partially suspended since PSG it wasn’t just a pleasure trip, a day of rest spent at the seaside. No, on the contrary, behind the Saudi trip there was a much broader project than, according to l’AFPthe French news agency, is about the Argentine star’s future on the field.

Messi during the next season will play in Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal. L’AFP quotes a Saudi source who explicitly confirms that during the trip the ex-Barcelona found and signed the agreement that will lead him to play, starting next season, with theAl-Hilal in millions. PSG, when asked by the agency, did not deny and, on the contrary, only recalled that his contract will expire at the end of the season.

La Pulce could also bring other talents alongside him such as Busquets e Jordi Alba. In recent days the rumors spoke of $400 million split over two years. A move also financed by the Saudi government’s Tourist Board which already has him under contract as a testimonial.