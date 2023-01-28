Tomorrow’s Naples-Rome: the umpteenth eye of the needle through which to pass the thread of ghosts as huge as camels. The challenge of the year for the man from Certaldo. For at least 3 excellent reasons. Having to keep the safety distance from rivals unchanged, removing one definitively from the middle. Rome. The most intense and controversial chapter in his history as a coach. Jose Mourinho. Net of the due and not entirely insincere declarations of esteem, the real antagonist of him. The of him other than itself.