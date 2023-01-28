Home Sports Spalletti and the ghost of Mou, his opposite. The Napoli Scudetto would be the redemption
Spalletti and the ghost of Mou, his opposite. The Napoli Scudetto would be the redemption

The Roma coach had the road cleared, the man from Certaldo had to work hard

The Roma coach had the road cleared, the man from Certaldo had to work hard

Tomorrow’s Naples-Rome: the umpteenth eye of the needle through which to pass the thread of ghosts as huge as camels. The challenge of the year for the man from Certaldo. For at least 3 excellent reasons. Having to keep the safety distance from rivals unchanged, removing one definitively from the middle. Rome. The most intense and controversial chapter in his history as a coach. Jose Mourinho. Net of the due and not entirely insincere declarations of esteem, the real antagonist of him. The of him other than itself.

