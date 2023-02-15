Home Sports Spalletti chases Allegri to greet him after Napoli-Juventus-Corriere TV
Sports

Napoli overwhelms Juve 5-1, goes +10 from the second and sees the Scudetto close even if there is one day left to go in the first leg. Spalletti’s men dominate: Osimhen’s brace, goals from Kvaratzkhelia, Rrahmani and Elmas abruptly end the Bianconeri’s winning streak made up of 8 wins in a row without conceding a goal.

A scene that made the rounds on the web happened at the end of the match: Spalletti literally chased Allegri who was trying to reach the locker room as quickly as possible to shake his hand.

January 14, 2023 – Updated January 14, 2023 , 10:26 am

