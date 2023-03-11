Napoli returned to winning ways in the league by beating Atalanta 2-0 at the ‘Maradona’ in the match valid for the 26th day of Serie A. Kvaratskhelia broke the deadlock 15′ into the second half after a serpentine in the area, Rrahmani doubles his head in the 32nd minute on the developments of a corner kick. The Campania players thus rise to 68 points, +18 over Inter currently in second place, while the ‘Goddess’ – at the third stop in the last four games – remains firm at 42.
