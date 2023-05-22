Spalletti: “Future? It’s all clear, there’s only one thing to say”

Which future for Spalletti? Napoli has filed the Scudetto procedure early and even the victory over Inter takes a back seat to the rumors about the blue bench next season. After the conquest of the third tricolor in the history of Naples, the cold has fallen between Spalletti and De Laurentiis. There dinner between president and coach did not bridge the gaps. “With Spalletti it was one dinner due and in a good mood, of friendship and thanksgiving“, said Aurelio De Laurentiis. According to some rumors, potential replacements have already been identified: Conte, De Zerbi, Gasperini and Italiano.

“Everything is clear and defined, there is only one thing to say”

The Tuscan coach has decided to answer questions about his future without giving a definitive answer. “I’m not waiting for anything, everything is clear and defined and there is only one thing to say. We agreed with the president to wait to say. Nothing is missing, you don’t invent anything because there was no negotiation. From dinner we came out with everything in place. But the bill was paid by the president.”

“If you can’t give what the square deserves…”

Will he lead Napoli next season or not? The technician threw further questions. “The speech is now defined, it is not that you change your mind every day Spalletti said -. It’s a discourse that comes from afar, being inside at work from morning to night one matures stuff because this show has to be exhibited every time. If you are not convinced to give it all what this square deserves, it is right to reason. You reason and you come to a conclusion and then you go straight. It’s not like it rained on us.”