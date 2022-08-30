In addition to fifteen thousand euros against Fiorentina for the choirs of a territorial discriminatory matrix against Napoli fans, and a queue of social controversies that do not seem to be extinguished, the Sunday evening match in Florence could leave further aftermath. To be precise, the post-match of the «Franchi» could cost the Daspo to two men, a 50-year-old and a 70-year-old, both identified by the Digos.

ANDREA MELLI 29 August 2022



The one who at the end of the race, with a lot of fundamental and timely intervention by the stewards to quell the possible brawl, tried to hit the blue coach Luciano Spalletti with a slap, is called Lorenzo Straccali. To reveal it in today’s edition is The nation from Florence. Straccali, a fifty-year-old resident of Scandicci, in the province of Florence, who would have been associated with the Academy (to be clear, the youth sector of the little ones) of the Tau Altopascio, a club in the province of Lucca. Club that through a firm press release, immediately denied the link with Straccali, and who told how the same was not about to sign a collaboration agreement. “With regard to the news that appeared in the last few hours on numerous press organs, following the quarrel between some supporters of Fiorentina and the Napoli coach, Luciano Spalletti, during and at the end of the Serie A match, the Academy Tau Altopascio company communicates that the fan, the protagonist of the story, has never been part of the company staff organization chart, is not registered for the current season and was not about to sign a collaboration agreement. The subject in question is in fact not comparable in any way to the amaranth society, as reported by the media. The company has already requested the rapid disclosure of the denial pursuant to the press law, with the same relevance and space as the (false) news, since these articles damage the image of the entire society, which has always promoted healthy and high ethical values ​​and morals related to sport. The company also reserves the right to evaluate legal actions to protect and defend its public image ».

The second person was also identified, this guilty of having thrown a bottle always at Luciano Spalletti’s address: it would be a 70-year-old resident in the province of Florence.

And another scene, also experienced in Florence and taken by the cameras, created further sensation. The image showed a child, a Neapolitan fan, with the Napoli shirt worn “upside down”. Father and daughter who were in the gallery of the «Franchi», behind the benches. It would have been the stewards (probably for a matter of public order), and not the protests of the purple fans, who warmly invited the father, so that his daughter’s shirt was worn in the opposite direction. The latter episode which, to the microphones of Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli during the broadcast «Radio Goal», the striker Matteo Politano did not take long to define shameful. “Going to the stadium must be a party. The little girl with the reverse shirt is something incredible. It’s bad to hear chants against us and the coach, but that’s a shame ».