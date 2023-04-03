moments of tension and nervousness between Paolo Maldini and Luciano Spalletti during the Naples-Milan break. Just as the teams are beginning to return to the pitch for the start of the second half, the images draw therehe coach of Napoli and the manager of Milan decidedly agitated and gloomy who talk and gesticulate against each other, as if discussing something that has evidently made Spalletti nervous, who appears the most agitated. Maldini, hands in his pockets, follows him from behind and just as he arrives in favor of the cameras, he is clearly heard saying: “Mister you’re nervous, you’ve already won the championship, what the c… do you want?”. Between the two also Lionwhich seemed to be the trigger for Spalletti’s wrath (on the occasion of the 1-0 goal he had cheered by showing the Scudetto stitched on the Rossoneri shirt), who tries to act as a peacemaker, first eliciting a smile from Spalletti and then taking away the manager of Milan.
Spalletti: “He got in the way, I didn’t like it”
Spalletti himself then explained what happened at the press conference: “Nothing happened for me,” Spalletti said. “I was returning to the field and asked the referee to explain Lobotka’s yellow card, but Maldini immediately intervened, waving his arms as if I were complaining, but that was absolutely not the case. Indeed, if anything, they were the ones who complained during the first half since Pioli was stopped by the referee while I wasn’t. I didn’t like the fact that Maldini spoke over me while I was addressing the referee, you must allow me to speak to the race director without getting in the way. He then reacted a little but there is nothing from me. Then he’s Paolo Maldini but I’ve been there too (in Serie A as a player, ed), not at their level but I’ve been there. Those are a little bit unpleasant things.” In short, a nice appetizer in view of the double Champions League confrontation.