moments of tension and nervousness between Paolo Maldini and Luciano Spalletti during the Naples-Milan break. Just as the teams are beginning to return to the pitch for the start of the second half, the images draw therehe coach of Napoli and the manager of Milan decidedly agitated and gloomy who talk and gesticulate against each other, as if discussing something that has evidently made Spalletti nervous, who appears the most agitated. Maldini, hands in his pockets, follows him from behind and just as he arrives in favor of the cameras, he is clearly heard saying: “Mister you’re nervous, you’ve already won the championship, what the c… do you want?”. Between the two also Lionwhich seemed to be the trigger for Spalletti’s wrath (on the occasion of the 1-0 goal he had cheered by showing the Scudetto stitched on the Rossoneri shirt), who tries to act as a peacemaker, first eliciting a smile from Spalletti and then taking away the manager of Milan.