AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli on Prime Video : “It will still be a great game on the return, with a lot of tension and emotion. They started better than us, they were more aggressive than in the Championship game (Milan won 4-0, ten days ago). It’s the first time we’ve beaten Napoli here in three years, which means we had a good game. There is a small regret not to have taken better advantage of the numerical superiority at the end of the match but it is a result which gives us possibilities to pass this round. We had a match worthy of the Champions League, we were up to it. We will go to Naples with great confidence and great concentration, we know the difficulties we will have there. »