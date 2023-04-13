Home Sports Spalletti (Naples) after the defeat against AC Milan: “I found my best Naples”
Sports

Spalletti (Naples) after the defeat against AC Milan: “I found my best Naples”

by admin
Spalletti (Naples) after the defeat against AC Milan: “I found my best Naples”

Luciano Spalletti, coach of Napoli, after the 0-1 defeat against AC Milan in the quarter-final first leg of the Champions League, on Prime Video: “The game remains very open. I saw a good attitude from my players, a good reaction after what happened in the Championship (loss 0-4). They are players who have no international experience, who are at an age where they have not yet played matches of this importance, but I have seen a great reaction, always playing high, going to duels . Maignan made two or three crucial interventions. I found my best Naples, it will also be the case on the return, whoever plays. »

Giovanni Di Lorenzo, captain of Naples, at the microphone of Prime Video: ” This evening (Wednesday), we had a good game. It’s a defeat, but with this attitude, we are confident. Come and play without a top striker (Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Simeone were forfeited), it’s not easy, but we created chances with Elmas. We trust. We will have these two absent (Kim Min-jae and Frank Anguissa suspended on return) but those who will play in their place will be strong, we have a quality squad. We will have to win at home, we hope there will be a good atmosphere as there has always been this season. »

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli on Prime Video : “It will still be a great game on the return, with a lot of tension and emotion. They started better than us, they were more aggressive than in the Championship game (Milan won 4-0, ten days ago). It’s the first time we’ve beaten Napoli here in three years, which means we had a good game. There is a small regret not to have taken better advantage of the numerical superiority at the end of the match but it is a result which gives us possibilities to pass this round. We had a match worthy of the Champions League, we were up to it. We will go to Naples with great confidence and great concentration, we know the difficulties we will have there. »

See also  0:3 after just 17 minutes: TSV 1860 goes down against Borussia Dortmund II

AC Milan captain Davide Calabria “There’s still work to do, it’s not over. A great match awaits us at home, we know their stadium and their tifosi. Tonight, it is our people who have made themselves heard. It’s a strong team, but we will go with the desire to win because nothing is over. »

You may also like

Taurus – Taurus compatibility: love, friendship, family and...

WTT Xinxiang Championship: Teenager Lin Shidong defeated Qiu...

We are not the favorite now. A claim...

Thursday’s transfer gossip: Bellingham, Gundogan, Gravenberch, Slot, Fernandes

Three goals lost to Spain and the Chinese...

Ice hockey: Austria also tests unsuccessfully in Italy

Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea: Frank Lampard says Blues...

NBA Play-In, questa notte Raptors-Bulls e Pelicans-Thunder

The Beijing Women’s Football Team returns home after...

Handball players Karviné and Zubří compared the state...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy