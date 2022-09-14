The success over the Rangers exalts the coach: “The presence of Politano on the spot is a symbol of depth and personality, Zielinski despite the two failed penalties was the best in the field. Then you can make a mistake, but the attitude of the group becomes fundamental “

The dress of the European nights looks great on Napoli, which also imposes itself with authority on Ibrox against Rangers. The start was turbulent, but the Azzurri were unstoppable in the second half, where they scored three times and after two days they are leading group A, ahead of Ajax and above all Liverpool. “There were clear signs of growth, the reaction after the missed double penalty was very important. We kept hammering, because we saw a chance to get to the bottom in the right way. The presence of Politano on the spot is a symbol of depth and personality, Zielinski despite the two failed penalties was the best in the field. Then you can make a mistake, but the attitude of the group becomes fundamental and even tonight it made a difference. Whoever took over did it very well. We are very happy ”, commented Luciano Spalletti at the end of the race, to the microphones of Mediaset.

Path — A Napoli like this raises many questions, the biggest of all is related to last season when it seemed capable of winning the Scudetto, before giving up in the final part of the championship. The coach, however, is keen to underline a positive balance: “A great journey has been made, then it depends on what message you want to convey. Even Ancelotti, who is the strongest of all, could not win the Scudetto and had a very similar team at his disposal. Last year must not be considered normal: we arrived with a great gap ahead of Juventus, Lazio and Rome ”. See also 2022 NBA MVP Race Odds: Curry Retains On Top; James Struggles At 9th

Analyses — Returning to the analysis of the match, Spalletti appreciated the attitude of the players, both the owners and those who started off the bench. “We could have been intimidated after such a departure from Rangers and the fact that we were coming from some complicated performance. We knew how to use our weapons and we played, the opponents were physical and they put us in difficulty in the dirty situations of the match. But we did not lose the key, we were very clear where we wanted to lead the game even if in the first half we were not effective on the frontline ”concluded the coach.

