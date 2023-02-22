Of Simon Goliath

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti is angry after the Champions League victory over Eintracht. Blame one observation too many on his relationship with Totti and Icardi

The 22 goals scored by his are not enough Napoli in Champions (most of all so far) to keep calm Luciano Spallettiwho sees the quarterfinals after the victory of

Frankfurt

but who loses his temper as soon as he hears the name for the umpteenth time Icardi and Totti. It all happened after the match, when the blue coach allowed himself the usual round of interviews. Before starting the one on the microphones of Sky, here is his outburst in a outburst that then made the rounds of social networks: They make me angry. They still talk to me about Totti and Icardi. On television, one more time. They are talking about how I managed Totti and Icardi… then now I call one of them properly, I’ll show him how I managed them…, the bitterness of the Tuscan, who then calmed down during the following speech: Stay with us , stay calm!, the invitation with a smile from the Sky studio.

Anger Spalletti, the reason Spalletti’s annoyance was most likely caused by Sandro Sabatini’s intervention in the Mediaset studios, who recently hasn’t hidden his admiration for the positive things Napoli are doing but who after the victory over Eintracht Frankfurt withdrew the two captains the manager has had problems with in the past: Retracing Spalletti’s history, it is evident that as a coach he had situations in his career that were not exclusively on the pitch, techniques and tactics – Sabatini’s words – we are obviously talking about Totti at Roma and Icardi at Inter. One suspects that during these experiences in certain particular moments he has wasted some energy and time, leading him to have more stress. Something that Naples doesn’t have. L is simply being a coach. See also From Fiorentina promise to escort: Idriss arrested for robbery in Rome

Icardi, Totti and the last precedent An argument, the one relating to the relationship he had with Icardi and Totti, which often comes up when Spalletti is in the middle. The last time it happened last October, after Napoli’s painful victory over Bologna (3-2 at Maradona): You go after what you hear, the same thing always repeats itself. They keep saying I’m the one messing around, but those are two situations that I fixed. I didn’t determine them, the explanation from the Tuscan coach at the time. Who enjoys his Napoli (26 wins out of 31 seasonal games), but who no longer wants to hear about Totti and Icardi.