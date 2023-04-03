Home Sports Spalletti quarrel with Leao and Maldini in the locker room over the attacker’s exultation – breaking latest news
Of Salvatore Riggio

The Napoli coach scolds the AC Milan striker for his celebration after the first goal, Maldini doesn’t like it and intervenes

Paolo Maldini against Luciano Spalletti. It happens at the end of the first half in the locker room tunnel. It all happened when the Certaldo coach scolded Rafael Leao for his exultation after the opening goal signed with an assist from Brahim Diaz.

The Portuguese put his hands to his ears and mimicked a grimace facing the audience of Diego Armando Maradona. But most likely, in reality, the Milan player was angry with the criticisms that have rained down on him for this beginning of 2023, in which he was not the same player as last season. Because, he whispers, distracted by the renewal of the contract, which expires on June 30, 2024. The Rossoneri were called back by the referee. And at the end of the first half, Spalletti also approached, in the tunnel of the changing rooms.

At that moment Maldini intervened, defending Rafael Leao and he quarreled with Luciano (Mister, you’re nervous, you’ve already won the championship, what the c… do you want? he seems to feel), particularly angry at what happened. And it was the Portuguese who then tried to restore calm, taking away the sporting director of Milan. The match then resumed and another goal from the Portuguese arrived in the second half, making it 3-0. Then came the fourth seal signed by Saelemaekers, who entered the field in place of Brahim Diaz, author of the double, among other things.

Spalletti instead explained his position after the match more coldly: Nothing happened on my part. I was returning and was demanding an account of Lobotka’s admonition. Leao passed waving his arms and telling me that I always complain. But I have never been called back, Pioli instead yes. I didn’t like the fact that Maldini spoke over me. But for me everything is ok.

April 2, 2023 (change April 2, 2023 | 23:20)

