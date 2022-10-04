Spalletti remains cold: “Happy for my Napoli, but I’m already thinking about the championship”

The blue coach after his six goals at Ajax: “We made a great result always pressing and looking for the goal at any moment of the match, but now let’s focus on the Cremonese, otherwise you lose the order of things and then you feel bad” . And Raspadori: “I’m growing thanks to the team”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

