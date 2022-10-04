Home Sports Spalletti remains cold: “Happy for my Napoli, but I’m already thinking about the championship”
Sports

Spalletti remains cold: “Happy for my Napoli, but I’m already thinking about the championship”

by admin
Spalletti remains cold: “Happy for my Napoli, but I’m already thinking about the championship”

Spalletti remains cold: “Happy for my Napoli, but I’m already thinking about the championship”
The blue coach after his six goals at Ajax: “We made a great result always pressing and looking for the goal at any moment of the match, but now let’s focus on the Cremonese, otherwise you lose the order of things and then you feel bad” . And Raspadori: “I’m growing thanks to the team”

See also  "Xinhuo" Legend of "Yun Shuxia Roll"-Unveiling the Story Behind the Birth of the Hangzhou Asian Games Torch and Ceremonial Clothing-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

You may also like

The Academy trembles with Real Meda Zecchino signs...

the latest video news from the world of...

National Table Tennis Men’s Team Chengdu World Table...

“Two points lost, but nice reaction after the...

World Table Tennis Championships Women’s Team Hong Kong,...

Ryder Cup: Donald and Johnson at the Colosseum...

Fan Zhendong advanced to the top of the...

Tassi: “We never give up This victory we...

World Table Tennis Championships men’s team Zhang Ben...

Chelsea-Milan, De Ketelaere chasing the first goal

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy